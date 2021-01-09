Pompeo lifts restrictions on U.S.-Taiwan relationship as clock runs out on Trump administration

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between
U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, a move likely
to anger China and increase tensions between Beijing and
Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump's
presidency.
China claims democratic and separately ruled Taiwan as its
own territory, and regularly describes Taiwan as the most
sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.
While the United States, like most countries, has no
official relations with Taiwan, the Trump administration has
ramped up backing for the island country, with arms sales and
laws to help Taiwan deal with pressure from China.
In a statement, Pompeo said that for several decades the
State Department had created complex internal restrictions on
interactions with Taiwanese counterparts by American diplomats,
service members and other officials.
"The United States government took these actions
unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in
Beijing," Pompeo said in a statement.
"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these
self-imposed restrictions," he added.
The move appeared to be another part of an effort by Pompeo
and Trump's Republican administration to lock in a tough
approach to China before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden
takes office on Jan. 20.
Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at Washington’s Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank, said examples of
the restrictions included Taiwanese officials not being able to
enter the State Department, but instead having to meet at
hotels.
"The Biden administration will rightly be unhappy that a
policy decision like this was made in the final days of the
Trump administration," Glaser said.
An official with Biden's transition said that once Biden was
in office he would continue to support "a peaceful resolution of
cross-strait issues consistent with the wishes and best
interests of the people of Taiwan."
"DECADE OF DISCRIMINATION, REMOVED"
Taiwan's government welcomed the move.
"Decades of discrimination, removed. A huge day in our
bilateral relationship. I will cherish every opportunity," Hsiao
Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, tweeted.
A senior Taiwanese official familiar with the island's
security planning told Reuters this was the largest adjustment
by the United States in its policy toward the island in recent
years, saying both main U.S. political parties have always
strongly supported exchanges between the United States and
Taiwan.
"It reflects the current situation of closer cooperation
between the United States and Taiwan on regional and global
issues," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Pompeo, who has taken an increasingly hard-line stance
toward China and identified it as the principal long-term threat
faced by the United States, has repeatedly used the red-button
Taiwan issue to push back against Beijing.
In November, he appeared to call into question the
long-standing U.S. "one-China policy" by stating in a radio
interview that Taiwan "has not been a part of China," causing
Beijing to warn that behavior that undermined "China's core
interests and interferes with China's domestic affairs will be
met with a resolute counterattack."
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will
visit Taiwan next week for meetings with senior Taiwanese
leaders, prompting China to warn on Thursday they were playing
with fire.
Chinese fighter jets approached the island in August and
September during the last two visits: by U.S. Secretary of
Health and Human Services Alex Azar and U.S. Under Secretary of
State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith
Krach, respectively.
The United States is Taiwan's strongest international backer
and arms supplier, and is obliged to help provide it with the
means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.
"The United States government maintains relationships with
unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan is no
exception. ... Today’s statement recognizes that the U.S.-Taiwan
relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by
self-imposed restrictions of our permanent bureaucracy," Pompeo
said.
