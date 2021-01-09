Pompeo lifts 'self-imposed restrictions' on U.S.-Taiwan relationship

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between
U.S. officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, a move likely
to anger China and increase tensions between Beijing and
Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump's
presidency.
China claims democratic and separately ruled Taiwan as its
own territory, and regularly describes Taiwan as the most
sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.
While the United States, like most countries, has no
official relations with Taiwan, the Trump administration has
ramped up backing for the island country, with arms sales and
laws to help Taiwan deal with pressure from China.
In a statement, Pompeo said that for several decades the
State Department had created complex internal restrictions on
interactions with Taiwanese counterparts by American diplomats,
service members and other officials.
"The United States government took these actions
unilaterally, in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in
Beijing," Pompeo said in a statement.
"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these
self-imposed restrictions," he added.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in
the United States in Washington, which serves as Taiwan's
unofficial embassy, said the move showed the "strength and
depth" of the United States' relationship with Taiwan.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will
visit Taiwan next week for meetings with senior Taiwanese
leaders, prompting China to warn on Thursday they were playing
with fire.
Chinese fighter jets approached the island in August and
September during the last two visits: by U.S. Secretary of
Health and Human Services Alex Azar and U.S. Under Secretary of
State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith
Krach, respectively.
The United States is Taiwan's strongest international backer
and arms supplier, and is obliged to help provide it with the
means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.
"The United States government maintains relationships with
unofficial partners around the world, and Taiwan is no
exception. ... Today’s statement recognizes that the U.S.-Taiwan
relationship need not, and should not, be shackled by
self-imposed restrictions of our permanent bureaucracy," Pompeo
said.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali. Additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)