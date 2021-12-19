Log in
Pompidou Centre architect Richard Rogers dies at 88 -media

12/19/2021 | 07:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: A GENERAL VIEW OF THE MILLENNIUM DOME IN LONDON.

LONDON (Reuters) - Richard Rogers, the Italian-born architect who designed landmark buildings including the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Millennium Dome in London, has died aged 88, media reported.

The BBC reported a spokesman saying he had "passed away quietly" on Saturday evening.

His other well-known creations include the Lloyd's building in London, Strasbourg's European Court of Human Rights and Three World Trade Center in New York, as well as international airport terminals at London's Heathrow and in Madrid.

"A man of immense drive and charisma, he was equally a man of civility and integrity, dedicated to the art and science of architecture, of urbanism, the life of the city, of political commitment and positive social change," the firm he founded, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners, said in a statement.

Rogers won many of the industry's major honours in his career and was knighted in 1991, although not everyone was a fan of his work with Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles criticising his designs on several occasions.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
