News: Latest News
Pony Express Pipeline Announces Open Season for Transportation

06/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (“Pony Express”), operated by Tallgrass Energy, LP, today announced a binding open season soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation utilizing expansion capacity from Pony Express’ Guernsey origin to Sterling, Colo.

Prospective shippers may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester at matt.hester@tallgrassenergylp.com.

To learn more about Tallgrass Energy, please visit us at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
