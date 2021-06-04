Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pool Chemical Shortages Push Sales of Chemical-Free Natural Swimming Pools

06/04/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHESTER, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a spokesperson for the Association for Swimming Ponds and Natural Swimming Pools (ASPNSP.org), inquiries and sales of chemical-free, all organic, biologically clarified and purified Natural Swimming Pools (NSPs) have skyrocketed.

"When COVID hit in 2020, inquiries for NSPs jumped over 450% and since then sales of NSPs have climbed by triple," said Allen Schnaak, a spokesperson and Board of Directors member of the ASPNSP.

"Because Natural Swimming Pools require absolutely zero chemicals, homeowners are recognizing the sustainability of an NSP as a paramount feature. The only input required for a typical residential NSP is the electrical equivalent of two 100W light bulbs to power filtration circulation. Nothing else is needed, meaning no chemicals at all."

"After all, people have been swimming in natural water for tens of thousands of years," said Schnaak, "the NSP is simply optimizing what Mother Nature already knows how to do."

The Association for Swimming Ponds and Natural Swimming Pools sees a future where Natural Swimming Pools support environmental stewardship for the current and future generations of both residential and commercial swimming pool owners.

Media Contact: 
Allen Schnaak 
311419@email4pr.com 
800-929-7968 x700

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pool-chemical-shortages-push-sales-of-chemical-free-natural-swimming-pools-301305587.html

SOURCE Association for Swimming Ponds and Natural Swimming Pools


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aFLUXYS BELGIUM  : IUK Publishes Gas Year 2021-22 Capacity Tariffs
PU
09:05aTAN XUGUANG : Promote Overall "Application for Project Leadership" Mechanism and Aim at ...
PU
09:05aTELEKOM SLOVENIJE D D  : NEO platform now supporting voice search for YouTube videos and brings the same TV channels on TV and mobile
PU
09:05aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Sports & Media Rebrands its News Radio Stations Under the Iconic CityNews Banner
PU
09:05aSHIN KONG FINANCIAL  : SKFH announces change of date for AGM in accordance with Measures for Public Companies to Postpone Shareholders' Meetings for Pandemic Prevention
PU
09:05aIMMUTEP  : ASCO 2021 - TACTI-002 Poster for HNSCC
PU
09:05aIMMUTEP  : ASCO 2021 - TACTI-002 Poster for NSCLC
PU
09:05aTIM : launch of testing of the satellite Internet service...
PU
09:05aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME  : TED 066/2021 - Call for open tender for the procurement of personal protective equipment
PU
09:05aEOS RUSSIA  : net asset value and buyback report
PU
Latest news "Companies"