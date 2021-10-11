Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020- World Bank

10/11/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday warned of a significant 12% rise in the debt burden of the world's low-income countries to a record $860 billion in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for urgent efforts to reduce debt levels.

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters the bank's International Debt Statistics 2022 report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries; he also urged for comprehensive efforts to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.

"We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency," Malpass said in a statement accompanying the new report.

He said half of the world's poorest countries were in external debt distress or at high risk of it.

Malpass said sustainable debt levels were needed to help countries achieve economic recovery and reduce poverty.

The report said the external debt stocks of low- and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3% in 2020 to $8.7 trillion, affecting countries in all regions.

It said the rise in external debt outpaced gross national income (GNI) and export growth, with the external debt-to-GNI ratio, excluding China, rising five percentage points to 42% in 2020, while their debt-to-export ratio surged to 154% in 2020 from 126% in 2019.

Malpass said debt restructuring efforts were urgently needed given the expiration at the end of this year of the Group of 20 major economies' Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which has offered temporary deferral of debt payments.

The G20 and Paris Club of official creditors launched a Common Framework for Debt Treatments last year to restructure unsustainable debt situations and protracted financing gaps in DSSI-eligible countries, but only three countries - Ethiopia, Chad and Zambia - have applied thus far.

Malpass said further debt payment freezes could be included as part of Common Framework debt restructurings, but more work was also needed to increase the participation of private sector creditors, who have thus far been reluctant to get involved.

The report showed that net inflows from multilateral creditors to low- and middle-income countries rose to $117 billion in 2020, the highest level in a decade.

Net lending to low-income countries rose 25% to $71 billion, also the highest level in a decade, with the IMF and other multilateral creditors providing $42 billion and bilateral creditors $10 billion, it said.

Carmen Reinhart, the World Bank's chief economist, said the challenges facing highly indebted countries could get worse as interest rates rose.

The World Bank said it expanded the 2022 report to boost transparency about global debt levels by providing more detailed and disaggregated data on external debt.

The data now include a breakdown of a borrowing country’s external debt stock to show the amount owed to each official and private creditor, the currency composition of this debt, and the terms on which loans were extended.

For DSSI-eligible countries the data also show the debt service deferred in 2020 by each bilateral creditor and the projected month-by-month debt-service payments owed to them through 2021. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15pTextron launches two Cessna jets on corporate demand rebound
RE
05:11pWorld Bank taking steps to boost research integrity after data rigging scandal
RE
05:00pPoor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 billion in 2020- World Bank
RE
04:59pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slip on technical trading; cattle futures mixed
RE
04:59pAMAZON COM : Wall St ends choppy session lower on earnings jitters; financials down
RE
04:59pFinancials Down On Global Growth Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:58pMODERN LAND CHINA : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflation woes; Yen wilts
RE
04:47pHealth Care Down As Investors Seek Sectors Insulated Against Inflation -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:45pIndustrials Down On Earnings Nerves -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:33pPoor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020- World Bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
5Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly

HOT NEWS