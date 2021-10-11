Poor countries' debt rose 12% to record $860 bln in 2020- World Bank

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday
warned of a significant 12% rise in the debt burden of the
world's low-income countries to a record $860 billion in 2020 as
a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for urgent efforts
to reduce debt levels.
World Bank President David Malpass told reporters the bank's
International Debt Statistics 2022 report showed a dramatic
increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and
middle-income countries; he also urged for comprehensive efforts
to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.
"We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem,
including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved
transparency," Malpass said in a statement accompanying the new
report.
He said half of the world's poorest countries were in
external debt distress or at high risk of it.
Malpass said sustainable debt levels were needed to help
countries achieve economic recovery and reduce poverty.
The report said the external debt stocks of low- and
middle-income countries combined rose 5.3% in 2020 to $8.7
trillion, affecting countries in all regions.
It said the rise in external debt outpaced gross national
income (GNI) and export growth, with the external debt-to-GNI
ratio, excluding China, rising five percentage points to 42% in
2020, while their debt-to-export ratio surged to 154% in 2020
from 126% in 2019.
Malpass said debt restructuring efforts were urgently needed
given the expiration at the end of this year of the Group of 20
major economies' Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI),
which has offered temporary deferral of debt payments.
The G20 and Paris Club of official creditors launched a
Common Framework for Debt Treatments last year to restructure
unsustainable debt situations and protracted financing gaps in
DSSI-eligible countries, but only three countries - Ethiopia,
Chad and Zambia - have applied thus far.
Malpass said further debt payment freezes could be included
as part of Common Framework debt restructurings, but more work
was also needed to increase the participation of private sector
creditors, who have thus far been reluctant to get involved.
The report showed that net inflows from multilateral
creditors to low- and middle-income countries rose to $117
billion in 2020, the highest level in a decade.
Net lending to low-income countries rose 25% to $71 billion,
also the highest level in a decade, with the IMF and other
multilateral creditors providing $42 billion and bilateral
creditors $10 billion, it said.
Carmen Reinhart, the World Bank's chief economist, said the
challenges facing highly indebted countries could get worse as
interest rates rose.
The World Bank said it expanded the 2022 report to boost
transparency about global debt levels by providing more detailed
and disaggregated data on external debt.
The data now include a breakdown of a borrowing country’s
external debt stock to show the amount owed to each official and
private creditor, the currency composition of this debt, and the
terms on which loans were extended.
For DSSI-eligible countries the data also show the debt
service deferred in 2020 by each bilateral creditor and the
projected month-by-month debt-service payments owed to them
through 2021.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft and Aurora
Ellis)