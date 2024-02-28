A series of disappointing corporate results, including Taylor Wimpey, Reckitt and St. James's Place, weighed on the FTSE 100 this morning, which was down 0.4% at 9:30 am. Investors are keeping a cautious stance ahead of key inflation data due later this week as they seek more clarity regarding central banks' monetary policy path.

Taylor Wimpey reported a significant fall in profit and revenue for the last year, attributing the decline to higher mortgage rates that impacted affordability. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company increased its final dividend slightly. The housebuilder also noted a decrease in UK outlets and mentioned that while mortgage rates began to fall towards the end of the year, the planning environment remains challenging. Taylor Wimpey's shares were down 3.4% in response to the news.

Reckitt Benckiser Group's shares fell after reporting lower-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter. The company, known for brands like Nurofen and Dettol, experienced a decline in like-for-like sales, which was below market consensus. Despite growth in the Hygiene and Health segments, the company faced a weaker fourth quarter, with sales declines in the Nutrition segment. Reckitt Benckiser's shares dropped 9.8% following the announcement.

St. James's Place shares plummeted after the wealth manager reported a loss for the year and more than halved its annual dividend. The loss was attributed to a provision for potential client refunds related to historic ongoing servicing. The company's shares were down 30% as it also faces regulatory pressure over its fee structure.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's annual losses narrowed as prices hit record levels, with the luxury carmaker delivering Valkyrie models and other special edition cars. The company's shares were up in response to the smaller-than-expected loss, but fell back in mid-morning trading.

