Popcorn, Leader in Shift Toward Decentralized ESG Investing, Launches Native Application, Sweet Caramel

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Just two weeks after its token launch auction, Popcorn, a humanitarian-focused DeFi yield generation platform, is taking its ESG ethos to action with the launch of Sweet Caramel, Popcorn's v1 native application where users can get access to its yield generating products.

Popcorn has launched the first iteration of the Popcorn App, Sweet Caramel.

Sweet Caramel gives Popcorn users access to the platform's first ESG DeFi yield generating strategy, Butter.

Popcorn's introduction of decentralized ESG products stands as a model for future ESG strategy infrastructure.

