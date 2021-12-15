Log in
Popcorn, Leader in Shift Toward Decentralized ESG Investing, Launches Native Application, Sweet Caramel

12/15/2021 | 12:45pm EST
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Just two weeks after its token launch auction, Popcorn, a humanitarian-focused DeFi yield generation platform, is taking its ESG ethos to action with the launch of Sweet Caramel, Popcorn's v1 native application where users can get access to its yield generating products.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Popcorn has launched the first iteration of the Popcorn App, Sweet Caramel.
  • Sweet Caramel gives Popcorn users access to the platform's first ESG DeFi yield generating strategy, Butter.
  • Popcorn's introduction of decentralized ESG products stands as a model for future ESG strategy infrastructure.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/107724_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.
 
For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com

Contacts:

Christine Lenzo
+1 (917) 428-8923
Info@kmslmedia.com

Source: Sarson Funds

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107724


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS