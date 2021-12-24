Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass

12/24/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Francis, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, celebrated a solemn vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for about 2,000 people, with participation restricted by COVID-19 to about a fifth of the size of pre-pandemic years.

Minutes before the Christmas Eve Mass started, Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases, with new infections hitting 50,599.

Francis, wearing white vestments, wove his homily the around the theme that Jesus was born with nothing.

"Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child," he said in the homily of the Mass con-celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests.

Francis, who turned 85 last week, said the baby Jesus born in poverty should remind people that serving others is more important than seeking status or social visibility or spending a lifetime in pursuit of success.

On Saturday, Francis will deliver his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pDogecoin Gained 5.02% to $0.191 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pEthereum Lost 1.10% to $4067.43 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pBitcoin Gained 0.11% to $50897.72 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.75% to $1.1323 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.14% to $1.3387 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.60% to 114.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pPope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass
RE
05:17pHAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives tsx.v approval to close upon the second tranche of a $347,861 private placement
PU
05:16pJudge orders New York Times to return Project Veritas internal memos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - London Stocks Rise in -2-
3China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings
4Asset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021
5PJSC Sberbank : Sber wraps up 2021 financial results of each client

HOT NEWS