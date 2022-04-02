Pope Francis criticizes Putin over Ukraine

Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war.

"We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past," the pope said in an address to Maltese officials after arriving on the Mediterranean island nation for a two-day visit.

"However, the icy wind of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake, has swept down powerfully upon the lives of many people and upon the days of us all," he said.