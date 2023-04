STORY: The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday where he was successfully treated for a sever bout of bronchitis.

He returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

On Sunday (April 2) he passed through crowds in an open-topped vehicle before starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year.