STORY: :: Pope Francis meets Brazil's President Lula, and

U.S. President Biden, before leaving the G7 summit

:: June 14, 2024

:: Borgo Egnazia, Italy

Biden told the Pope that he had made an "impression" on his family when the pontiff spoke to him after the president's son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Lula embraced Pope Francis at the start of their meeting.

Pope Francis arrived in Borgo Egnazia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, for the historic first participation of a pontiff in a G7 leaders' summit.

As the sun set, the Pope left the summit in a helicopter.