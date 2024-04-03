Pope Francis planning to visit Indonesia, minister says

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday said Pope Francis was planning a visit to the country, but provided no timeframe.

Retno told Reuters the government of Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country of more than 270 million people, was currently making preparations with the Vatican on the visit. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)