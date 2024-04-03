Retno told Reuters the government of Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country of more than 270 million people, was currently making preparations with the Vatican on the visit.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday said Pope Francis was planning a visit to the country, but provided no timeframe.
Retno told Reuters the government of Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country of more than 270 million people, was currently making preparations with the Vatican on the visit.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)
Analysis-With wary eye, China courts Indonesia's incoming leader Prabowo
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
Royal Mail proposes universal service reforms to save 300 mln pounds annually
UK's Virgin Atlantic says it's on course to return to profitability in 2024
Analysis-Rising Treasury yields pose a test for richly valued US stocks
China's Xiaomi receives over 100,000 orders, begins deliveries of its first EV
AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]