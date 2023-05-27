A Vatican schedule of his appointments for the day showed that he had received one Vatican-based archbishop and four groups.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams)
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday resumed audiences following a bout of fever that forced him to skip them on Friday.
