Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope Francis says Ukraine conflict is not a 'military operation but a war'

03/06/2022 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia's assertion that it is carrying out "a special military operation" in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by war.

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not just a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

However, as has been the case throughout the 11-day conflict, the pope did not publicly condemn Russia by name for its invasion.

Instead, he repeated his appeal for peace, the creation of humanitarian corridors and a return to negotiations.

"In that martyred country the need for humanitarian assistance is growing by the hour," the pope said, speaking from a window overlooking the square. "Let common sense prevail, let us return to the respect of international law."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" not a war and says this is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

There were many more people than normal gathered in front of St. Peter's Basilica for the pope's Sunday appearance, with some holding aloft multi-coloured peace flags as well as the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

"The Holy See is willing to do all everything to put itself at the service of peace," the pope said, adding that two Roman Catholic cardinals had gone to Ukraine to help those in need.

"War is madness, please stop," the pope said.

Andriy Yurash, Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, praised the pope for calling the conflict a war.

"I am very, very happy that he said that," he told Reuters in St. Peter's Square shortly after the pope ended his address.

"Even if the pope did not say the word 'Russia', everyone in the world knows who the aggressor that invaded us is and who started this unprovoked war," he said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; additional reporting by Philip Pullella. Editing by Catherine Evans and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
YRC WORLDWIDE INC. -1.30% 8.34 End-of-day quote.-33.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aPhilippines cbank governor says bsp has various liquidity-enha…
RE
08:55aPhilippines cbank governor says country has more than adequate…
RE
08:54aPhilippines cbank governor says inflation could settle above t…
RE
08:52aPhilippines cbank governor says impact of russia-ukraine war o…
RE
08:47aChina's President Xi reiterates grain security, urges for domestic dominance
RE
08:45aOver 100 Rohingya refugees arrive by sea in Indonesia's Aceh province
RE
08:42aMariupol says Russian shelling has again prevented evacuation of civilians
RE
08:42aMariupol city council says sunday's planned evacuation of civili…
RE
08:39aKyiv digs in for battle as fighting flares in areas nearby
RE
08:38aFrom chef to IT expert, Ukrainian men take crash course in fighting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls
4Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab
5Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear "dirty bomb"

HOT NEWS