STORY: ::Pope Francis is swarmed by a group of joyful nuns

::Verona, Italy

::May 18, 2024

The nuns, who usually observe the rules of 'papal enclosure' and rarely leave their nunneries, were let out of their convents for the special occasion and did not miss the chance to touch the pontiff's hands and kiss his crucifix.

After the meeting, Francis joked saying that 'even cloistered nuns do not lose joy'.