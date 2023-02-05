Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pope Francis urges end of 'blind fury' in S. Sudan

02/05/2023 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan to 'never lose hope' as he wrapped up his peace mission on Sunday (February 5).

Speaking at Mass, the pontiff also urged them to seize every opportunity to build a peace that has eluded the country for years.

South Sudan won independence in 2011 but civil war broke out two years later.

400,000 people were killed.

Despite a peace deal in 2018, sporadic bouts of fighting continue to kill and displace civilians.

On the grounds of the mausoleum of liberation hero John Garang, the Pope thanked a crowd of 70,000 who he described as the "salt of the earth".

"Salt is a tiny ingredient and, once placed on food, it disappears, it dissolves; yet precisely in that way it seasons the whole dish. In the same way, even though we are tiny and frail, even when our strength seems paltry before the magnitude of our problems and the blind fury of violence, we Christians are able to make a decisive contribution to changing history."

Residents in Juba had queued from early in the morning to take part in the Mass.

Some, like Jovana Buyom, had spent the night.

"I was reflecting over the life that all South Sudanese have gone through and I hope that the visit of Pope has brought to us an everlasting peace."

Extreme poverty and hunger are rife in South Sudan and two third of the 11.6 million population need humanitarian assistance.

That's as a result of conflict as well as three years of catastrophic floods.

4.5 million are internally displaced or have fled the country as refugees, according to the United Nations.

At the end of his trip Pope Francis also appealed for an end to the tribalism, financial wrongdoing and political cronyism at the root of many of the country's problems.

South Sudan has some of the largest crude oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa.

But that has not translated into widespread prosperity.

A U.N. report in 2021 said the country's leaders had diverted "staggering amounts of money and wealth" from public coffers and resources.

The government dismissed the report and has denied accusations of widespread corruption.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.83% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.99% 480.59 Real-time Quote.4.86%
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP. 0.05% 10.16 Delayed Quote.0.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.45% 159.53 Real-time Quote.4.70%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.40% 402.2251 Real-time Quote.-5.35%
WTI 0.00% 73.419 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
Latest news "Economy"
12:28pThousands of Danes protest cancelling of public holiday
RE
12:23pJapan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei
RE
12:23pNext boj chief will be tasked with putting central bank on path…
RE
12:20pFour dead, at least 39 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
RE
12:18pJapanese govt intends to present nominees for next boj governor…
RE
12:15pBoj deputy gov amamiya was approached about taking up role of ne…
RE
12:13pJapan govt has sounded out deputy governor amamiya abo…
RE
12:11pFormer foreign minister holds lead in Cyprus vote, runoff on Feb 12
RE
12:07pJapan govt has sounded out nominate deputy governor amamiya for…
RE
12:06pChina's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
2Ukraine ready to repel possible Russian offensive this month, defence m..
3Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

HOT NEWS