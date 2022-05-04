Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope, Japan PM, discuss hopes for nuclear-free world

05/04/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.

Francis and Fumio Kishida met for about half an hour in a receiving room of the Vatican's audience hall just before Francis held his general audience for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

"They talked of nuclear weapons and how their use and possession is inconceivable," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

A separate Vatican statement said that in discussions afterwards with top Vatican diplomats, particular attention was given to the war in Ukraine, "stressing the urgency of dialogue and peace and expressing the hope, to this end, for a world free of nuclear weapons".

Since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24, Francis has several times spoken of a possible nuclear conflict resulting from the war.

The two met on the same day that Russia's foreign ministry announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, including Kishida, for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.

In its readout of the meeting, the Japanese embassy to the Vatican said in a statement that the pope and Kishida also discussed North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday and concern about the north's nuclear potential.

During his visit to Japan in 2019, Francis visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which in 1945 became the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs, and appealed to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again.

Francis backs a U.N. treaty aiming to ban nuclear weapons and has said that even their possession for the purpose of deterrence is immoral.

(Reporting by Philip PullellaEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aU.S. Services Sector Lost Momentum in April Amid Worker Shortages and Price Pressures -- ISM
DJ
10:28aU.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
10:27aEU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
RE
10:26aToronto index rises on energy boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
10:24aU.S. private payrolls slow; trade deficit hits record high
RE
10:23aOpec+ jtc meeting ends without making any oil demand growth fore…
RE
10:22aDollar slips before expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:22aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
10:21aU.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global
DJ
10:20aMoody's expects South Africa's inflation to hit 8% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS