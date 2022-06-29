Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope: Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack

06/29/2022 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called the bombing of a crowded shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk the latest in string of "barbarous attacks" against Ukraine.

Ukraine said at least 18 people were killed and about 60 injured on Monday by a Russian missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit a legitimate military target in the city, and that the shopping centre was not in use.

"Every day, I carry in my heart dear and martyred Ukraine, which continues to be flagellated by barbarous attacks like the one that hit the shopping centre in Kremenchuk," Francis told crowds in St. Peter's Square on the feast of St. Peter and Paul.

"I pray that this mad war can soon end and I renew my appeal to persevere without tiring in praying for peace.

"May the Lord open the those paths to dialogue which men either do not want or not able to find. May they not neglect to help the Ukrainian population, which is suffering so much," he said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Jon Boyle and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aBrazil to simplify private bond issuance, strengthen global contracts
RE
07:00aBOYCOTT NATION : How Americans are boycotting companies now
RE
07:00aChile's new leftist president gets reality check as support wanes
RE
06:56aThree popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration
RE
06:54aPOPE : Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack
RE
06:54aTSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears
RE
06:54aAfter Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
RE
06:54aIndian rupee hits record lows despite cenbank intervention
RE
06:52aWorld bank lends Tunisia $130 million to finance wheat imports
RE
06:49aUK manufacturers decry tariffs, say steelmakers cannot meet demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
5Grifols' shares fall 6% on media report of possible capital increase

HOT NEWS