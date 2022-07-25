Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope apologizes in Canada for 'evil' of residential indigenous schools

07/25/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASKWACIS, Alberta (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday made good on a promise to apologize to Canada's native people on their home land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".

Speaking near the site of a former school, Francis apologized for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times. He called for a "serious investigation" of the so-called residential schools and more assistance to help survivors and descendants heal.

"With shame and unambiguously, I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples," Francis told indigenous leaders from the First Nations, Metis and Inuit people.

The 85-year-old pope is making the week-long apology tour of Canada to fulfill a promise he made to indigenous delegations that visited him this year at the Vatican, where he made the initial apology.

"I ask forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the Church and of religious communities cooperated, not least through their indifference, in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of that time, which culminated in the system of residential schools," he said.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."

(Editing by Steve Scherer and Deepa Babington)

By Philip Pullella and Timon Johnson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pCzech finance minister proposes raising 2022 budget deficit to $13.6 billion - Czech TV
RE
01:46pMexican crypto exchange Bitso reaches more than 1 mln users in Brazil
RE
01:46pSuriname says bondholder committee rejects restructuring offer
RE
01:43pPope apologizes in Canada for 'evil' of residential indigenous schools
RE
01:42pPope apologizes in Canada for "evil" of residential indigenous schools
RE
01:36pU.S. Bipartisan Bill To Regulate Stablecoin Is Delayed Until September - WSJ
RE
01:36pBipartisan bill to regulate stablecoin is delayed until septembe…
RE
01:26pRomania's H1 consolidated budget deficit at 1.71%/GDP-Finance Minister data
RE
01:14pSouth African rand firms as markets await Fed meeting
RE
01:13pRogers CEO says Shaw deal would allow more money for network resiliency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla gets subpoena over Musk's 2018 go-private tweets - filing
2UNIPER : JP Morgan sets new Sell rating
3Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert changes forecast for full year 2022
4Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Relx, Vodafone, Anglo American, D..
5Shanghai stocks fall for third session amid COVID woes; property firms ..

HOT NEWS