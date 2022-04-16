Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service

04/16/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The Mass was attended by Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, who was detained by Russian forces last month and later freed in a prisoner exchange.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main celebrant at the service, which involved a procession in near-total darkness up the central nave of Christendom's largest church.

The pope departed from his prepared text to acknowledge the presence of Fedorov, his family and three Ukrainian parliamentarians sitting in the front. He spoke of the "darkness of war, of cruelty".

"All of us pray, for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you 'courage, we accompany you," Francis said.

He ended by saying "Christ is risen" in Ukrainian.

The Vatican said Francis met privately with the Ukrainian delegation before the Mass.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aThai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:39aMexico's Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery
RE
12:14aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
12:13aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
12:03aNepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes
RE
04/16Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - local media
RE
04/16Explosions heard in ukraine's capital kyiv - local media…
RE
04/16Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
3Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0
4NLB Banka Skopje : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting
5Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

HOT NEWS