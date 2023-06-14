Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last week and doctors say his recovery has been progressing normally, the Vatican said.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)
ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital in the next few days, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.
Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last week and doctors say his recovery has been progressing normally, the Vatican said.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)