Pope expected to leave hospital in next few days - Vatican

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital in the next few days, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last week and doctors say his recovery has been progressing normally, the Vatican said. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Alvise Armellini)