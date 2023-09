STORY: Among the crowd outside the cathedral were Vietnamese Catholics who had flown thousands of miles to Mongolia with one message for the pontiff: They want him to visit their communist-run country too.

The pope was driven in a golf cart past a crowd of about 2,000 people of various nationalities.

Mongolia, which has one of the smallest Catholic communities in the world and a population of about 3.3 million people, is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because of its proximity to China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation of Catholics.