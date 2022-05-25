Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope 'heartbroken' by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

05/25/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting at a school in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two teachers, calling for greater controls on weapons.

The crowed in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience applauded his appeal, made a day after worst school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

"I am heartbroken by the massacre at the elementary school in Texas. I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families," Francis said of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"It is time to say 'enough' to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons. Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again," he said.

Speaking from the White House hours after the shooting, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

Francis has often taken on the weapons industry. In 2015 he said people who manufacture weapons or invest in weapons industries are hypocrites if they call themselves Christian.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49a"highly likely" first case of monkeypox found in finland, says h…
RE
04:48aFTSE 100 Lifted by Oil Majors, Mining Stocks
DJ
04:46aSterling regains some lost ground vs euro, steady against dollar
RE
04:45a'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official
RE
04:43aFour of eight missing miners found dead in Burkina Faso
RE
04:43aRouble firms to 4-yr high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires
RE
04:43aApple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
RE
04:42aJapan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft
RE
04:42aJapan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft
RE
04:42aEUROPE GAS-UK prices fall on weak demand, Dutch prices edge higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
3Europe, Asia gas buyers switching to long-term supplies to beat volatil..
4TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway
5Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to fin..

HOT NEWS