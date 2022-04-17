Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope implicitly criticizes Russia over Ukraine

04/17/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The 85-year-old pope made his comments in his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address to about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square after a long Mass. It was the first Easter since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Francis dedicated much of the address, traditionally an overview of world conflicts, to Ukraine, comparing the shock of another war in Europe to the shock apostles who the gospel says saw the risen Jesus.

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing," he said.

Ukraine, he said, was "sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged".

Moscow describes the action it launched on February 24 a "special military operation". Francis has already rejected that terminology, calling it a war and previously using terms such as unjustified aggression and invasion.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aFrench far-left gives no voting instructions after internal consultations
RE
10:43aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:40aUK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says
RE
10:39aDeath toll from South African floods now 443 - provincial premier
RE
10:37aChina Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash
RE
10:32aFrench prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen
RE
10:31aUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
10:31aUkrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
RE
10:21aOn 'Easter of war', pope implicitly criticises Russia over Ukraine
RE
10:09aS.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic conce..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
4Ukrainian soldiers hold out in Mariupol, pope laments 'Easter of War'
5Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS