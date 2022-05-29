Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope names 21 new cardinals, putting stamp on Church's future

05/29/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

After the Aug. 27 ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

The new electors include Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian who is currently the Catholic Church's administrator in Mongolia. The country borders with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation for Catholics.

Other cardinal electors come from France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana, Singapore, and Paraguay.

Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in far-flung places where the Church is small or growing.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aCzech central banker Holub says likely to back 75 basis point hike in June
RE
08:04aShanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy
RE
08:00aExclusive-Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension - sources
RE
07:41aIran's energy export revenue up 60% in March-May vs year ago - oil ministry media
RE
07:34aIsraeli PM Bennett says Iranian 'immunity' is over
RE
07:33aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
07:33aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
07:30aUAE's ADQ to invest $10 billion in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
07:30aUAE's ADQ to invest $10 billion in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
07:05aChina-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
3Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
4Certain Non-Voting Common Stock of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject t..
5Certain Common Shares of Gold Terra Resource Corp. are subject to a Loc..

HOT NEWS