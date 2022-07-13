Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time

07/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italian nun Sister Raffaella Petrini, who is the first woman to be appointed as the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, is greeted by Pope Francis in this undated handout photo

(Corrects in para 3 that Zervino is Argentine, not Italian)

By Philip Pullella

(Reuters) -Pope Francis has named three women, two nuns and a lay woman, to a previously all-male committee that advises him in selecting the world's bishops, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

He had disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month, explaining he wanted to give women more senior and influential positions in the Holy See.

The three women are sister Raffaella Petrini, an Italian who is currently the deputy governor of the Vatican City, French nun Yvonne Reungoat, a former superior general of a religious order, and an Argentine lay woman Maria Lia Zervino, president of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations, UMOFC.

The three women were among 14 people appointed to the Dicastery for Bishops, which vets candidates and advises the pope on which priests should become bishops.

The other 11 appointed on Wednesday were cardinals, bishops and priests.

Terms last for five years. Before Wednesday's announcement of the 14 names, there were more than 20 members. The total fluctuates as terms expire but usually the committee numbers between about 25-30.

The process starts locally where bishops suggest to archbishops the names of priests they think would make good bishops.

The list then goes to the Vatican nuncio, or ambassador, in a country, who further investigates the person and sends his recommendations to the Vatican.

The members of the committee, who come from around the world, meet in Rome about twice a month and send their recommendations to the pope, who makes the final decision.

"This way, things are opening up a bit," Francis said in the July 2 interview with Reuters in his residence, when he disclosed his decision to name women to the decision-making part of the bishops department.

Apart from Petrini, who as deputy governor is the most powerful woman in the world's smallest state, Francis has already named a number of women, both nuns and lay women, to Vatican departments.

Last year, he named Italian nun Sister Alessandra Smerilli to the number two position in the Vatican's development office, which deals with justice and peace issues.

In addition, Francis has named Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, which prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years.

Lay women already holding top jobs in the Vatican include Barbara Jatta, the first female director of the Vatican Museums, and Cristiane Murray, the deputy director of the Vatican Press Office. Both were appointed by Francis.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by Giulia Segreti, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pSwiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka
RE
01:18pBank of Canada makes a splash with developed economies' first 100 pointer
RE
01:13pWall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors
RE
01:12pPope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time
RE
01:10pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
01:06pEnfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore
RE
01:02pU.S. HHS : pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions
RE
01:01pERCOT issues fresh power conservation appeal for Texas
RE
12:53pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
12:49pBILL GATES : Bill Gates donates $20 billion to his foundation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS