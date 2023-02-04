Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan

02/04/2023 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis visits South Sudan

JUBA (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Saturday met South Sudanese children displaced by conflict and heard of the hardships of their lives in camps, telling them they would build a better future for the world's newest country by replacing ethnic hatred with forgiveness.

The pope was visiting South Sudan with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields - an unprecedented joint "pilgrimage of peace".

South Sudan broke away from Sudan in 2011 but plunged into civil war in 2013 with ethnic groups turning on each other. Despite a 2018 peace deal between the two main antagonists, bouts of inter-ethnic fighting have continued to kill and displace large numbers of civilians.

At a meeting in the capital Juba, the three Christian leaders listened to testimonies from displaced children including Johnson Juma Alex, 14, who has been living in a camp since 2014 after fleeing his hometown because of fighting.

"Life in the camp is not good because the area is small and crowded," he told them, reading haltingly from a prepared text in English, which is not his native language.

"There is not enough space to play football. Many children do not go to school because there are not enough teachers and schools for all of us," he said. After he spoke, the pope, the archbishop and the moderator warmly shook his hand.

There are 2.2 million internally displaced people in South Sudan, out of a total population of about 11.6 million, and another 2.3 million have fled the country as refugees, according to the United Nations.

Extreme poverty and hunger are rife across the country, with two thirds of the population needing humanitarian assistance as a result of conflict as well as three years of catastrophic floods.

"The future cannot lie in refugee camps," the pope told the children after hearing their stories at the event, which was held in a prefabricated structure holding about 2,500 people.

"As you said, Johnson, there is a need for all children like yourself to have the opportunity to go to school - and to have a field to play football!"

'MY HEART BREAKS'

Francis said hope for South Sudan's future rests in children from different ethnic groups, who have suffered and are still suffering, yet who do not want to respond to evil with more evil.

"Although conflict, violence and hatred have replaced good memories on the first pages of the life of this republic, you must be the ones to rewrite its history as a history of peace!" he said.

"You bear the burden of a painful past, yet you never stop dreaming of a better future. In our meeting today, we would like to give wings to your hope."

The resident U.N. humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, raised the issue of pervasive sexual violence against women and girls, who she said risked being violated while carrying out their daily routines.

The pope responded by calling on everyone in South Sudan to respect women.

"Please, protect, respect, appreciate and honour every woman, every girl, young woman, mother and grandmother. Otherwise, there will be no future," he said, to cheers and ululations from the audience.

Archbishop Welby, leader of the global Anglican Communion, earlier spoke about South Sudan's many problems at a service at Juba's Anglican cathedral, where the congregation of thousands spilled out into the streets.

"My heart breaks. I can hardly speak with sorrow for South Sudan," he said.

"I beg that at every level, from the president to the smallest child ... that there is peace and good government, that no one steals money, that no one kills their neighbour for cattle."

Later on Saturday, the three Christian leaders will take part in an open-air ecumenical prayer vigil at a mausoleum for South Sudan's liberation hero John Garang, with 50,000 people expected to attend.

(Writing by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson and Ros Russell)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.03% 185.975 End-of-day quote.1.21%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WELBY INC. -0.50% 398 Delayed Quote.9.34%
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pIran signs $900 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
RE
11:57aUAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
RE
11:53aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
11:44aBiden says U.S. is 'going to take care of' Chinese balloon
RE
11:19aFirefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile as emergency extended
RE
10:31aFrench, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources
RE
10:25aTake a bow-wow! Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record
RE
10:24aPope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan
RE
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
10:22aBike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
4Study: More discounts for new cars again
5China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..

HOT NEWS