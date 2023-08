STORY: Francis was speaking in Lisbon at the start of a five-day visit to the country in which he hopes to energize young Catholics during World Youth Day, the world's largest Catholic festival.

Six months ago, a report by a Portuguese commission said at least 4,815 minors were sexually abused by clergy - mostly priests - over seven decades.

In an address to bishops, priests and religious sisters at an evening vespers service in a monastery, Francis said the crisis calls for a humble and ongoing purification, as well as listening to victims.