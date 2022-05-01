Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia

05/01/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds the Regina Caeli prayer at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday described the war in Ukraine as a "macabre regression of humanity" that makes him "suffer and cry", calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing, Francis again implicitly criticised Russia.

In Roman Catholicism, the month of May is dedicated to Mary, the Mother of God. Francis asked for month-long prayers for peace in Ukraine.

"My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed," he said of the mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city, which is named after Mary.

Francis, 85, has not specifically mentioned Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin, since the start of the conflict on Feb. 24, but he has left little doubt which side he has criticised, using terms such as unjustified aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities against civilians.

"I suffer and cry thinking of the suffering of the Ukrainian population, in particular the weakest, the elderly, the children," he said, mentioning "terrible news of children who are being expelled and deported".

Ukraine has said that Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia. In remarks published on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said more than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since Feb. 24. Lavrov said 2.8 million people in Ukraine have asked to be evacuated into Russia.

Moscow terms its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say this is a baseless pretext for war.

Francis called for safe humanitarian corridors for those in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where troops and civilians are sheltering.

He also questioned if everything possible was being done to bring about an end to the fighting through dialogue.

"While we are watching a macabre regression of humanity, I ask myself, along with many other anguished people if peace is really being searched for, if there really is a willingness to avoid a continuing military and verbal escalation, if everything is being done to silence the weapons," Francis said.

He urged his listeners to "not give in to the logic of violence, to the perverse spiral of weapons" but to choose a path of dialogue.

(Reporting by Philip PullellaEditing by David Goodman, Alexandra Hudson and Frances Kerry)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aRocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
08:55aTelefonica turns to Israel's high-tech to boost consumer portfolio
RE
08:48aCivilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
RE
08:46aTrump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
RE
08:44aSwedish govt vows to spend 5 billion crowns boosting unemployment benefit
RE
08:29aThousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
RE
08:27aPope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia
RE
08:24aThousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
RE
08:12aPope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia
RE
08:09aCivilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
3Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
4Tata Motors : Press Release
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS