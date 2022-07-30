Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children

07/30/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Saturday that what happened at residential schools that the Roman Catholic and other Christian Churches ran to forcefully assimilate Canada's indigenous children was genocide.

The pope made the comment while flying back to Rome after a week-long trip to Canada, where he delivered a historic apology for the Church's role in the policy.

He was asked by an indigenous Canadian reporter on the plane why he did not use the word genocide during the trip, and if he would accept that members of the Church participated in genocide.

"It's true that I did not use the word because I didn't think of it. But I described genocide. I apologised, I asked forgiveness for this activity, which was genocide," Francis said.

"I condemned this, taking children away and trying to change their culture, their minds, change their traditions, a race, an entire culture," the pope added.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide".

The schools were run for the governments by religious groups, most of them Catholic priests and nuns.

"Yes, genocide is a technical word but I did not use it because I did not think of it, but I described .... yes, it is a genocide, yes, yes, clearly. You can say that I said it was a genocide," he said.

Last Monday, Francis visited the town of Maskwacis, site of two former residential schools, where he apologized and called forced assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".

He also apologised for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04aPope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
RE
04:00aPope says genocide took place at Church schools in Canada for indigenous children
RE
03:56aPope says that with frailty and age, he is in new phase of papacy
RE
03:52aPope says that with frailty and age, he is in new phase of papacy
RE
03:35aNorth Korea reports no new fever cases for first time since COVID outbreak
RE
02:51aHungary to allow companies to pay corporate taxes in euros or dollars along with forints -finance minister
RE
02:40aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
02:40aZambia's creditors committed to negotiate terms of restructuring…
RE
02:40aG20 chair indonesia welcomes progress by zambia's creditor commi…
RE
02:40aZambia's creditor committee supports envisaged imf upper credit…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
2VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
3Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
4Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
5NY Gov. Hochul declares state emergency over monkeypox

HOT NEWS