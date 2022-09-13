Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope says he is always ready to go to China

09/13/2022 | 10:30am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis departs Rome for three-day visit to Kazakhstan

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Tuesday he was willing to go to China at any time but had "no news" to offer over speculation he might meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during a papal visit to Kazakhstan this week.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him on his flight to the central Asian republic, Francis was asked whether he might meet Xi in its capital Nur-Sultan, where both men will be on Wednesday.

"I don't have any news about that," the pope replied. "I am always ready to go to China."

Francis has tried to ease the historically poor relations between the Holy See and China, and told Reuters in an interview in July that he hoped to renew a secret and contested agreement on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China.

Xi is visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Sept. 14-16 in his first official trip to a foreign nation since China all but shut its borders due to COVID-19.

Francis will be in Kazakhstan until Thursday for a peace meeting of world religious leaders marked by the conspicuous absence of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine.

Kirill had been expected to attend the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and Francis had several times said he was willing to talk to him.

Francis, who suffers from a knee ailment, used a cane to walk around the plane greeting reporters as he usually does on such trips. He appeared in pain by the time he returned to his own seat.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aAnalysts cut 12-month earnings forecasts for Asian corporates on lower manufacturing
RE
05:31aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Hopes of -2-
DJ
05:31aELON MUSK : Hopes of Inflation Peak to Support Stocks
DJ
05:30aPope says he is always ready to go to China
RE
05:26aSterling creeps higher despite downbeat data as dollar wavers
RE
05:26aUK Monthly Grocery Inflation Accelerated Further in August
DJ
05:22aNew N.Korea propaganda posters highlight nuclear-tipped missiles
RE
05:21aGerman industry's expectations gloomy on possible energy shortage - ZEW
RE
05:15aGermany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms
RE
05:03aFuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sony : and WS Audiology Have Entered into a Partnership Agreement in th..
2Aldi overtakes Morrisons as UK's fourth-largest supermarket
3German Inflation Resumed Upward Trend in August
4Marketmind: Inflated hopes?
5BASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS