STORY: The pontiff arrived in France's second-largest city for a two-day visit focused on the issue of migration.

From the airport he went to a prayer service with bishops, priests and nuns in the city's Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde cathedral, where he urged them to keep their churches and their hearts open to the most needy.

The pope in 2021 referred to the Mediterranean as becoming Europe's "largest cemetery" since growing numbers of people trying to migrate from north Africa and the Middle East to Europe continue to lose their lives on their perilous journey.