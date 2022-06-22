Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pope shocked by killing of Jesuit priests in Mexico, suspect named

06/22/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds general weekly audience in Vatican

VATICAN CITY/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the killing of two Jesuit priests and a lay person in Mexico, saying it was a shocking reminder of the level of violence in the country, as Mexican authorities launched a search for the murder suspect.

"So many killings in Mexico," Francis said at the end of his general audience for thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

The state prosecutor's office in Chihuahua, along the U.S. border, said three people were killed in the town of Cerocahui after a man took refuge in a church to protect himself from an attack.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office named Jose Noriel Portillo Gil as a suspect in the murders and offered a reward of five million pesos, or nearly $250,000, for information related to his whereabouts. The Chihuahua government said in 2018 that Portillo was involved in the drug trade.

Portillo is also the prime suspect in the 2018 murder of American teacher Patrick Braxton-Andrews, authorities said.

The bodies of the three were taken away by a group of men in the back of a pickup truck, Luis Gerardo Moro, head of the religious order in Mexico, said in a radio interview Tuesday. Two of them were Jesuit priests, the same religious order to which the pope belongs.

The killings followed the kidnapping of four tourists at a nearby hotel, authorities told Reuters. One of the missing is the wife of one of the murder victims, according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also expressed his condolences.

Ricardo Palma, the son of the lay person reported as dead along with the Jesuit priests, said in a radio interview that his father, a tour guide, may still be alive.

Palma added that the prosecutor apologized to him Wednesday after authorities reported his father's death without having all the evidence on hand.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella in Vatican City and Kylie Madry and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Alison Williams and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pNZ's Fonterra expects to pay farmers higher prices for milk in 2022/23
RE
05:55pIMF says it will start talks with Tunisia over loan program
RE
05:54pNearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study
RE
05:53pIMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal
RE
05:45pHKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:45pHkma buys hk$8.58 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:43pCommunications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pUK proposes new trading system for developing countries
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 97.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
5Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

HOT NEWS