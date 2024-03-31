STORY: His voice at times sounded raspy and out of breath, but he read out all of his prepared texts, including a more than one-page-long homily, and he smiled and waved at the congregation as he left in a wheelchair.

On other occasions, Francis has delegated longer readings to aides.

On Friday (March 29), the pope skipped at the last minute the night-time Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession at Rome's Colosseum in what the Vatican said was a bid to "preserve his health" ahead of other Holy Week events.

Francis is set to conclude Easter celebrations on Sunday (March 31) with Mass in St. Peter's Square and his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.