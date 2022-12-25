Pope urges people to remember the war weary, poor

That was the message from the Pope as he led the world's Catholics into Christmas.

Saturday's Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica was the first with a capacity crowd of about 7,000 following several years of restricted attendance because of COVID.

In an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine , Pope Francis condemned the level of greed and hunger for power in the world.

"While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers, and sisters. How many wars and in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt. As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and vulnerable."

He went on to weave his homily around the themes of greed and consumption, urging people to look beyond the consumerism that has "packaged" the feast, and to rediscover its meaning while remembering those suffering from poverty and war.

Earlier this month, he encouraged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts, and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the winter.

A knee ailment prevented Francis from standing for long periods of Saturday's service.

Instead, he delegated a cardinal to be the main celebrant at the altar of the largest church in Christendom.

The pope marked his 86th birthday last week and appears to be in overall good health.