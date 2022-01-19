Popeyes® Brand Arrives in India as Part of Continued International Growth

Popeyes® and Jubilant Foodworks Limited open first restaurant in Bangalore

Today, the Popeyes® brand and Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), India’s leading food service company with a strong legacy of introducing and growing international brands in the country, are excited to open the first restaurant in Bangalore, India, in the city's hot spot of Koramangala.

“We are very excited to work with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to officially introduce Indian guests to the Popeyes® experience and our iconic Louisiana style chicken with its unique blend of spices and flavors,” said David Shear, President RBI International, parent company of Popeyes®. “This milestone furthers our commitment to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years and builds on our track record of working with best-in-class operators to reach more guests around the world,” concluded Shear.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® famous chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours, battered and breaded by hand, then slow cooked to perfection using a proprietary cooking technique. The popularity of the Popeyes® brand has grown across the world to 3,500 restaurants across 25 countries.

Speaking on the launch of the Popeyes® brand in India, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited said, “With chicken being one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in India, we are excited to introduce the Popeyes® brand to the chicken-loving Indian guests. We are confident that Popeyes® will not only delight Indian guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain. We believe that JFL and Popeyes® share a common love for good, authentic-tasting, delicious food that promises joy with every bite!”

The Popeyes® menu in India features not only iconic products like the signature Chicken Sandwich but also includes some Indian inspired innovations. Popeyes® has introduced vegetarian recipes that are cooked and served from a separate kitchen counter in identifiably different packaging. Popeyes® is committed to offer a unique guest experience and to bring its digital innovation via digital ordering screens in restaurant, mobile ordering and delivery, with plans to expand across India in the years to come.

Popeyes® recently announced agreements to enter South Korea, France, and Romania. Other international expansions over the past years include Spain, Brazil, China, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Mexico, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with more than $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 28,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick-service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees, and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

About Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL/Company) is part of Jubilant Bhartia group and is India’s largest food service Company. Its Domino’s Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities (as of December 31, 2020). The Company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. At present, it operates in India, and through its subsidiary companies in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Company also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, has in operation 27 restaurants across 8 cities in India (as of December 31, 2020). JFL has ventured into the Chinese cuisine segment with its first owned restaurant brand, ‘Hong’s Kitchen’, which serves 2 cities with 7 restaurants in India (as of December 31, 2020). Recently, the Company has added Indian cuisine of biryani, kebabs, breads and more to the portfolio by launching Ekdum! with 3 restaurants in Gurugram. Following shifting consumption habits, the Company has also begun offering their brand-owned ready-to-cook range of sauces, gravies and pastes, ‘ChefBoss’.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business to open hundreds of restaurants across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years; and our expectations regarding our ability to bring digital innovation. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, our franchisees and risks related to our fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

