Popeyes :® Launches Its First Ever Loyalty Program, Popeyes :® Rewards

Today, Popeyes® unveils its first-ever loyalty program, Popeyes® Rewards, to give their devoted loyal fans another reason to love that chicken from Popeyes®. As a brand rooted in Southern hospitality and culture, the Popeyes® brand wants every guest to feel like family, and the new Popeyes® Rewards program allows the beloved fried chicken brand to return the love with exclusive access to deals, celebrations, member experiences, swag, the chance to earn and redeem points for some of their favorite menu items, and more*.

To celebrate the Popeyes® Rewards launch, the brand is introducing a special “Welcome To The Popeyes® Fam” Meal available exclusively for loyalty members on the Popeyes® App or online only, featuring 8 pieces of Popeyes® signature bone-in chicken, 1 large side & 4 biscuits. Each Popeyes® Rewards member who purchases the exclusive meal June 17th to July 1st will receive 500 bonus points to use towards future Popeyes® orders**.

With the goal of spreading more joy among its guests, Popeyes® Rewards is designed so that members can earn with each transaction. Those who join the program will unlock things like: 10 points for every dollar spent online or on the app, happy hour with $1 regular size sides, bonus points on combos and family meals, extra rewards with personalized challenges, and other exclusive benefits.

“We have been humbled to see our fans express their loyalty for our brand time and time again,” said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal has been to create a perfect loyalty program that matches and rewards their unparalleled enthusiasm.”

Signing up is simple – all fans need to do is download the free Popeyes® App or go online at popeyes.com, register using their name and email, and start racking up points. Earn points for ordering fan-favorite New Orleans staples like fried chicken, red beans & rice, chocolate beignets and more. Every guest who registers for Popeyes® Rewards will also be treated to a sign-up offer for a free apple pie, regular side or small drink.

* Popeyes Rewards is available in select US cities on app or online orders & is subject to Terms & Conditions.

**Guests that sign up for Popeyes Rewards and purchase the “Welcome to the Popeyes ® Fam” meal will receive a bonus of 500 points. Guests must be new Popeyes Rewards members. Bonus points offer is valid for one use per Account. Additional terms apply. Details at popeyes.com/offer-terms.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

