Popopieshop : Showcases the Finest and Cheapest in Mommy And Me Outfits

05/29/2021 | 03:30am EDT
Popopieshop, an online store of repute, is now offering heavily discounted quality mommy and me outfits. The store has almost blurred the line between retail pricing and wholesale pricing, as the ecommerce company has cut back on its inventory costs and supply chain management costs to a great degree, thereby offering kids' and women's clothing at near-wholesale prices. The sales manager, Caroline Hunter, claimed that the finest mommy and me outfits that they promote and sell through their e-store also count among the cheapest in this product segment.

“We have already been able to offer what many big brands cannot offer. It is understandable that big brands have different packaging costs and supply chain management costs. But at the end of the day, it's product quality and price which matter for the buyer. We can proudly claim that we sell the finest of baby girl one-piece and other types of products at the most affordable prices. In fact, we always try to keep the profit considerably low and the price of each product is quite close to the production cost of that product,” said Caroline.

When asked about their pricing policy, the marketing head said that they cater to both wholesale and retail buyers. He said that the cheap baby girl one-piece products that they sell are made for both retail store owners and retail buyers. “Retail store owners who buy products in bulk from us can enjoy additional discounts, free shipping and many other offers. However, it does not overshadow the fact that average buyers, most of whom buy one or two products on our online store, can also avail large discounts on each purchase,” added Caroline.

According to her, the store’s main objective is to make cheap matching outfits with maintaining the quality. Since the ecommerce company ships its products worldwide, the motto of the company is to make quality products at prices that can be afforded by anyone and everyone. “Whether someone is buying our product in the USA or in Europe, we always try to keep the price to a minimum. However, thorough quality tests are a part of the production process as we do not compromise on quality,” said the top executive before signing off.

For more information, visit https://www.popopieshop.com/


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS