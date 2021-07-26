Log in
Pops AI Virtual Health Assistant and Glucometer Now Available at Best Buy

07/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Pops—a transformational virtual diabetes management company—and Best Buy have reached agreement on a distribution collaboration enabling more people with diabetes to utilize the Pops solution.

Best Buy aims to enrich lives through technology and meaningful connections. The electronics retailer offers customers a variety of products within the health and wellness space including fitness and recovery, pain management, personal care, health monitoring and more.

Pops provides a consumer-centric solution to enable people to manage their condition while they live their life. The solution centers around Mina, an AI virtual health assistant, who is with the person 24/7 in their phone. Mina is wirelessly connected to the Rebel glucometer, which enables testing more discreetly and painlessly. The Rebel meter is the first in Pops’ line of Bluetooth connected sensors to support disease management. This solution is now available on BestBuy.com.

“If you ask a person with diabetes what is most important in their life, they will never say ‘diabetes’,” said Lonny Stormo, Pop’s CEO. “Our goal is to allow people to continue to live their life AND manage their diabetes, and we are excited to work with Best Buy to bring this solution to more people.”

About POPS! Diabetes Care

Pops is making the healthy choice the easy choice with Mina, an AI digital coaching platform offering personalized support and encouragement to meet goals while removing barriers to living a healthy lifestyle. Mina is surrounded by simple consumer-experience sensors, starting with a glucose meter that is the simplest way to measure blood glucose on the market. With Pops, it’s time to Own Your Life™. Learn more at https://popsdiabetes.com/


© Business Wire 2021
