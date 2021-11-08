Pops Announces Australia Regulatory Approval and First Commercial User

Pops announces clearance from Australia’s regulatory body, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, and it’s first commercial user in Australia. Pops, a digital health company for diabetes and related chronic conditions, is already commercialized in the United States.

“We already have people in all 50 states in the U.S. using the Pops self-care platform and Mina, our virtual health assistant to change their life,” said Lonny Stormo, CEO. “It is exciting to see this unique solution now deployed in Australia.” Pops is now being deployed through a pilot with Zurich Insurance Group.

The news comes after Pops was one of the winners at the 2020 Zurich Innovation Championships - a competition held annually by Zurich Insurance Group. The competition offers start-ups the opportunity to pitch innovative ideas aimed at solving some of society’s biggest challenges and providing protection from emerging risks. The 2021 Zurich Innovation Championship has recently opened for its next round of entrants.

Pops’ self-care platform is a new way to approach the high growth and cost of diabetes. Earlier this year, Pops published outcome data at the 2021 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions demonstrating 18-month sustained improved glucose management with the self-care platform.

About Pops

Pops has commercialized a digital health selfcare platform, starting in the diabetes space. The platform is centered around Mina, an AI Virtual Health Assistant. Mina is surrounded by a growing ecosystem of service/education/sensors/therapies including Pops’ proprietary Rebel glucose meter. With Pops, it’s time to Own Your Life™. Learn more at https://popsdiabetes.com/.

