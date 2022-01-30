Log in
Popular Singapore Startup Affyn Raised Over US$20 Million to Build a Play-to-Earn Metaverse for the Digital Future

01/30/2022 | 07:15am EST
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2022) - Singapore-based startup Affyn raised over US$20 million through several fundraising rounds, including the recent round led by several launchpads.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/112090_6fe88cdbd49d0a78_001.jpg

Affyn

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/112090_6fe88cdbd49d0a78_001full.jpg

This comes directly after a successful presale round that raised US$10.4 million.

Affyn is a blockchain-powered Metaverse project with a Free-to-Play, Play-to-Earn mobile game that integrates the best of both the virtual world and the real world. Utilising geolocation technology, augmented reality ("AR") mechanics and blockchain technology such as non-fungible tokens ("NFT"), Affyn aims to create an ecosystem that is fun and practical, both virtually and in real life.

Building a Sustainable Game Economy

The Affyn team spent over a year to develop a closed-loop ecosystem that places sustainability at the forefront of its game economy. In contrast to many other projects in the Play-to-Earn category, Affyn places heavy emphasis on envisioning an ecosystem with a broader long term view in mind. Creating a system with multiple revenue streams that includes an advertising revenue model and business-to-business collaboration, Affyn is positioning themselves as one of the pioneers of building a mobile Play-to-Earn model that is sustainable.

Users can also catch glimpses of the NEXUS Metaverse on Affyn's social media in the coming months as they reveal their "Buddies" - a collection of NFT characters in the game. A trailer video of the NEXUS Metaverse is set to be released in February.

Company founder and CEO Lucaz Lee

"We would like to thank our partners, advisors, investors and community for the tremendous support and trust in Affyn. Our successful fundraising campaign signals strong confidence in the vision of Affyn's Play-to-Earn Metaverse. 2022 will be unprecedented as we ignite the tech space by ushering in a new era of Metaverse. We will pioneer the first of its kind Play-to-Earn Metaverse that encapsulates the fabric of reality into a synthetic world where the notion of a real world is represented by digital avatars, NFTs and assets. We would like to invite you to join us in this Metaverse where we can play, earn and have more fun together at the same time."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Affyn

Affyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Metaverse project with a Free-to-Play, Play-to-Earn mobile game with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge. Making use of geolocation technology and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs.

https://affyn.com/

For more information please contact Affyn Press office:

Tammie Chew

tammie@affyn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112090


© Newsfilecorp 2022
