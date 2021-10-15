Population and Immigration Review gathers pace

Friday 15 October 2021

Work on one of government's top priorities for this States term is progressing with the first meeting of the cross-Committee steering group reviewing the island's population and immigration policy.

Terms of Reference for the Population and Immigration Policy Review have been published today, outlining the scope and objectives for the review - identified as a priority by the States during the Government Work Plan debate.

The review's purpose is to ensure Guernsey has a population management regime that can respond quickly to the island's changing economic, social and environmental demands and support recovery.

As part of the review, it is acknowledged that there is a need to limit immigration and restrict population growth and manage pressure on public services, housing stock and the environment. It also recognises there is a need to access an off-island workforce to address to local skills and manpower shortages to maintain services in light of the demographic shift in the island and to foster economic growth.

Objectives of the review include:

Analysis of what the size of Guernsey's economically active working population will need to be in order to maintain sustainable economic growth over the medium to long term, taking into account the projected demographic changes that could impact on the availability of local labour

Interdependencies between population and immigration and the impact of Brexit and membership of the Common Travel Area on immigration rights and migration flows

Analyse the skills needed to support economic recovery and growth

Encourage new business and support entrepreneurship, recognising the need for flexibility to allow companies to expand their workforce and recruit off-island

The availability of Local and Open Market housing stock and how future population policy might impact on future housing needs

The steering group's membership includes the Presidents of the Committees for Home Affairs, Policy & Resources, Economic Development, Education, Sport & Culture, Employment & Social Security and industry representatives.

Deputy Rob Prow, Chair of the Population and Immigration Review Panel, and President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said:

'The Committee identified a review of Population Management and Immigration policy as one of our priorities for this political term. We were pleased it was recognised as a priority for the States during the Government Work Plan debate. The review will need to consider the changing economic needs as a result of the COVID pandemic and the implications of Brexit. In terms of scope, it is essential that the review balances the need to both manage population growth and pressure on public services, housing stock and the environment while also ensuring the island can access the off-island workforce to address local skills and manpower shortages to support economic growth.'

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of the Policy & Resources Committee, said:

'We are of course all acutely aware of the island's demographic challenges in the years ahead. We need to make sure our population and immigration policy is an enabler to help us meet the challenges ahead. The review will cut across various Committee mandates and while it is too early to pre-empt the findings we will work at pace, as we recognise the importance of concluding the review and brining proposals to the States next year.'

Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said:

'We know that there are current recruitment challenges for many sectors because of Brexit and COVID-19. Guernsey is not unique in seeing this, as it's a challenge many other jurisdictions are facing. While the States is working overdrive to help businesses, whether it be the Committee for Home Affairs making changes to current population management policies or our Committee on the verge of launching a first-of-its-kind recruitment campaign on behalf of hospitality, we know we also need to look to the future and make sure our population and immigration policy meets the island's needs. I'm of the view that any population changes need to be focused on younger people moving to the Island. Skills-based talent, with a long future.'