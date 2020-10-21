Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) and Porsche 911 (2009-2016) Owners/Lessees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of owners of Porsche Panamera vehicles (Model Years 2010-2016) and Porsche 911 vehicles (Model Years 2009-2016) to determine whether Porsche manipulated vehicle emissions, thereby causing owners or lessees to overpay for their vehicles at the time of purchase or lease.



If you own or lease a Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) or Porsche 911 (2009-2016), you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss your potential rights and legal claims.

