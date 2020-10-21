Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) and Porsche 911 (2009-2016) Owners/Lessees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of owners of Porsche Panamera vehicles (Model Years 2010-2016) and Porsche 911 vehicles (Model Years 2009-2016) to determine whether Porsche manipulated vehicle emissions, thereby causing owners or lessees to overpay for their vehicles at the time of purchase or lease.

If you own or lease a Porsche Panamera (2010-2016) or Porsche 911 (2009-2016), you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss your potential rights and legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.        
                              
This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:53pCOHEN & STEERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pAXALTA COATING SYSTEMS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:52pBBX CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:51pTESLA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:51pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pAXALTA COATING : Q3 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04:50pAXALTA COATING : Q3 2020 Results Supplement
PU
04:50pLIVE OAK BANCSHARES : Q3 2020 CFO Highlights
PU
04:50pPsyched Wellness Ltd. to Commence Trading on the CSE on October 22, 2020
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group