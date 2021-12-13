Porsche and Goodr host pop-up grocery market to distribute free food for holidays in Atlanta and Los Angeles

Porsche Experience Centers will serve as the site to distribute 20,000 meals to families on December 20

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the holidays, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced it is sponsoring two additional pop-up grocery markets this year to distribute free food and help feed families facing the rising cost of groceries during the pandemic. In collaboration with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup working to end hunger and reduce food waste, the drive-through and walk-up food centers will be open on Monday, December 20, in Atlanta and Los Angeles. PCNA is funding the half-day events at its Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and LA, after supporting eight previous pop-up grocery distributions by Goodr that distributed a total of 77,880 meals.

“The holidays should be a special time to share with family and friends. Yet, many are in need this holiday season. We are glad to have the opportunity to help provide quality meals for families to enjoy together,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “We are delighted to continue working with Goodr, an organization that works year-round to bridge the hunger gap across the U.S.”

“We are very proud of our ongoing hunger relief efforts with Porsche in LA and Atlanta,” said Jasmine Crowe, Founder and CEO of Goodr. “It is especially rewarding, at this time of year, to be able to ease some of the financial burden that people are facing so that they can focus more on what the holidays are really about.”

The holiday pop-up grocery markets are intended to provide two weeks’ worth of groceries to make up approximately 20,000 meals, including fresh produce, shelf-stable items and meat to see those in need through the holiday period. Families can register here for the pop-up store in LA and here for the distribution in Atlanta. If able, families are encouraged to drive-through the pop-up grocery store to adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines. Face masks are required for all attendees.

About Goodr, Inc.

At Goodr, we believe that hunger isn’t a scarcity issue. It’s a logistics issue. Even with many social programs that aim to end hunger, the current food supply chain ecosystem in the United States has failed to solve this problem which has grown into a national epidemic. Every year in the United States, we waste over 72 billion pounds of edible food, yet 50 million people are suﬀering from food insecurity. Goodr is taking a radically different, technology and logistics-first approach to solve hunger. From fresh hot meals to bags of well-balanced, culturally sensitive groceries, Goodr delivers healthy, well-rounded meals with dignity. The Goodr model aims to provide a triple-win solution by improving an organization’s bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landﬁlls and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

