Port Houston : Commission Meeting Sept. 29

09/25/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Virtual Session

Pursuant to Texas Governor Abbott’s action of March 16, 2020 to allow virtual and telephonic open meetings to maintain government transparency the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will conduct its regular monthly meeting virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The virtual meeting will start at 9:15 a.m. via Webex webinar.

The Executive Office Building is closed to the general public; however, the public can participate in the meetings virtually via Webex, which can be accessed as provided on the following pages. Sign up for public comment is available up to an hour prior to the meeting by contacting Erik Eriksson at eeriksson@porthouston.com or Liana Christian at lchristian@porthouston.com.

Immediately following the Port Commission meeting, the Community Relations Committee will commence. Instructions for accessing these virtual meetings can be found on the posted agendas for these meetings.

Meeting agendas are available at http://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, the Port of Houston Authority has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of Port Houston – the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation.  It supports the creation of nearly 1.175 million jobs in Texas and 2.7 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling almost $265 billion in Texas – 16 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product – and more than $617 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit Port Houston’s website at: www.porthouston.com.

The Executive Office Building is closed to the general public at this time.

The safety and security of the Port of Houston Authority’s visitors and employees is our first priority. Guests entering the Port Authority Executive Building must show a valid government-issued photo ID, and may be required to pass through security screening, including the use of a hand-held metal detector and other measures as deemed necessary. To learn more about port security visit: http://porthouston.com/portweb/port-security/.

Please note the following to help the meeting run smoothly:

  • The meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m.
  • Please dial in via phone for the audio portion, and use your attendee number to merge your phone and computer presence.
  • All participants will be muted upon entry. Please stay muted unless speaking.
  • Please turn off your video to help the call run more smoothly.

The Community Relations Committee Meeting will begin once the Port Commission meeting has adjourned.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number (access code): 146 640 6806
Meeting password: hFyjymvU953

Join meeting

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-720-650-7664,,1466406806## United States Toll (Denver)
+1-469-210-7159,,1466406806## United States Toll (Dallas)

Join by phone

+1-720-650-7664 United States Toll (Denver)
+1-469-210-7159 United States Toll (Dallas)

Global call-in numbers

Join from a video system or application

Dial 1466406806@porthouston.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial 1466406806.porthouston@lync.webex.com
Need help? Go to http://help.webex.com


© Business Wire 2020
