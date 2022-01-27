Log in
Port Houston's 2022 Community Grants Program Opens February 1

01/27/2022 | 12:43pm EST
Port Houston announces its 2022 Community Grants Program application cycle opens on Tuesday, February 1.

The Community Grants Program focuses on investing resources into meaningful projects and programs that enhance our local communities, while advancing Port Houston’s mission and vision. This year’s program awards are budgeted to total $325,000.

Interested organizations should submit brief Letters of Interest (LOI) to Port Houston starting February 1, and the LOI forms can be found at https://porthouston.com/community-outreach/grantsprogram/.

Port Houston will review each LOI to determine whether the proposed project meets the 2022 Community Grant Program’s guidelines and parameters. Each organization that submits an LOI meeting these guidelines will be invited to complete a full grant application.

Recipients of 2021 grants awarded by the Port Commission Community Relations Committee included Target Hunger and its “Community Container Gardens” project, the Houston Tool Bank and its “Clean Up and Beautification Tool Lending” program, and Community Family Centers and its “Improving the Health of the East End Workforce” program.

Port Houston looks forward to building on the success of first two years of the Community Grants Program, and continue supporting meaningful projects and programs that enhance our local communities and region!

More details concerning Port Houston’s Community Grants Program can be found on its website at Community Grants Program - Port Houston.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at www.PortHouston.com.


© Business Wire 2022
