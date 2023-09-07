(Reuters) - Russian drone strikes have damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine's Odesa region, its governor, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday.

One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on Ukraine's key Danube river port in the last five days, he said.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal which would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey. It said its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)