Port of Brownsville : Foreign Trade Zone Ranks Number 2 in the U.S. for Value of Exports

For the eighth year in a row, Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 (FTZ) at the Port of Brownsville remains near the top in the nation for the value of exports, according to the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ) Board’s annual report to Congress released on November 13, 2020.

FTZ No. 62 ranks second in the country with more than $4.3 billion in exported goods in 2019, an increase from the $3.8 billion reported in 2018. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the port’s FTZ has consistently ranked in the top three for exports out of 193 FTZs nationwide since 2012. Additionally, FTZ No. 62 ranks number 18 in the nation for the value of imports totaling $4.6 billion, up from $3.69 billion in goods reported in 2018.

“These are the highest numbers we’ve seen in the zone’s history, which highlight the importance of the Port of Brownsville as a statewide and regional economic driver,” said Eduardo A. Campirano, Port Director and CEO. “This year, we’ve made significant investments in infrastructure and FTZ 62’s continuous high ranking only further validates our efforts to increase the port’s role in the global marketplace.”

The 81st Annual Report of U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Board to the Congress of the United States for 2019 is available at www.trade.gov/ftz. For more information about FTZ No. 62, visit https://www.portofbrownsville.com/about/foreign-trade-zone-no-62/.

About the Port of Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville is the only deepwater seaport directly on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the largest land-owning public port authority in the nation with 40,000 acres of land. It transships more steel into Mexico than any other U.S. port. With more than $40 billion worth of projects currently in the works, the Port of Brownsville is transforming the Rio Grande Valley by creating positive investment opportunities and new good paying jobs.

