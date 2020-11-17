Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Port of Brownsville : Foreign Trade Zone Ranks Number 2 in the U.S. for Value of Exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 05:40pm EST

For the eighth year in a row, Foreign Trade Zone No. 62 (FTZ) at the Port of Brownsville remains near the top in the nation for the value of exports, according to the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ) Board’s annual report to Congress released on November 13, 2020.

FTZ No. 62 ranks second in the country with more than $4.3 billion in exported goods in 2019, an increase from the $3.8 billion reported in 2018. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the port’s FTZ has consistently ranked in the top three for exports out of 193 FTZs nationwide since 2012. Additionally, FTZ No. 62 ranks number 18 in the nation for the value of imports totaling $4.6 billion, up from $3.69 billion in goods reported in 2018.

“These are the highest numbers we’ve seen in the zone’s history, which highlight the importance of the Port of Brownsville as a statewide and regional economic driver,” said Eduardo A. Campirano, Port Director and CEO. “This year, we’ve made significant investments in infrastructure and FTZ 62’s continuous high ranking only further validates our efforts to increase the port’s role in the global marketplace.”

The 81st Annual Report of U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Board to the Congress of the United States for 2019 is available at www.trade.gov/ftz. For more information about FTZ No. 62, visit https://www.portofbrownsville.com/about/foreign-trade-zone-no-62/.

About the Port of Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville is the only deepwater seaport directly on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the largest land-owning public port authority in the nation with 40,000 acres of land. It transships more steel into Mexico than any other U.S. port. With more than $40 billion worth of projects currently in the works, the Port of Brownsville is transforming the Rio Grande Valley by creating positive investment opportunities and new good paying jobs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : AGM 2020 Presentation
PU
05:59pADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES : November 2020 Corporate Presentation
PU
05:58pMODERNA : How two companies sprinted ahead in extraordinary race for a COVID vaccine
RE
05:57pUtilities, Tesla, Uber create U.S. lobbying group for electric vehicle industry
RE
05:56pTrump Fed nominee Shelton blocked in Senate, for now
RE
05:56pChina's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests
RE
05:55pPresident Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint the Following Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
05:55pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL TO HOST 2020 Q4 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL NOVEMBER 20, 2020 AT 9 : 00 am et.
PU
05:54pChina's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests
RE
05:54pALPHABET : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - GOOG, GOOGL
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record
4Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group