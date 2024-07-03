HOUSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Port of Brownsville, along the U.S.-Mexico border, said on Wednesday that it would limit ship traffic due to gale force winds from Hurricane Beryl.

Only vessels that will be able to finish and sail by Friday night or Saturday early morning will be allowed to come in, said Michael Davis, Harbor Master at Port of Brownsville.

All river barges will need to depart no later than noon Friday and vessels remaining in the port must double up lines and ensure that they are properly anchored, the port said in its notice.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Davis added. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Editing by William Maclean)